S&P 500 gains as investors navigate tech slump

Note: Figures recorded at 7:40am AEDT. Updated figures and a video recording will be available at 9am AEDT.

The S&P 500 rose Wednesday as investors attempted to turn a corner following back-to-back losing sessions on Wall Street.

The broad index added 0.4%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower by just 7 points, weighed down by a drop of more than 2% in Disney.

Investors have tried to push the market higher after the three major averages notched two straight days of declines. But gains were kept in check as Apple fell into the red once again for a 6th straight day and has now lost $352 billion this year, whilst concerns swirled around troubled regional bank New York Community Bancorp.

While the Nasdaq saw gains Wednesday, some major tech names sat out of the rally. Apple fell for its sixth straight trading day, capping gains even as Nvidia climbed more than 3%. Alphabet and Tesla also both traded lower in the session.

Regional bank stocks gyrated after New York Community Bancorp announced a $1 billion capital raise. Shares of the regional bank rose about 14% after tumbling more than 40% earlier in the session. Trading in the stock was halted several times throughout the day.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) flickered around flat in late afternoon trading. It had slid more than 2% earlier in the session.

Traders kept an eye on the first of two Capitol Hill appearances from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week, who said on Wednesday in prepared remarks that the central bank could lower interest rates this year. However, the Fed chief said the bank is not immediately ready to cut the cost of borrowing money. Powell stated, “We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle…If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year.” Powell noted that the central bank would like to see more data when questioned by the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. He’s also slated to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Investors are still in “wait-and-see mode” following Powell’s remarks, said David Russell, global head of market strategy at online investing platform TradeStation. But he said there’s still broad consensus about the future path of monetary policy, with higher rates “becoming less of a danger.”

Turning to commodities, Oil prices surged over 1% following indications from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about potential interest rate cuts and increasing gasoline demand. The West Texas Intermediate contract for April settled at $79.13 a barrel, up by 1.25%, while May Brent futures settled at $82.96, rising by 1.12%. Powell mentioned to the House Financial Services Committee the likelihood of rate adjustments later this year pending further data, alongside observations of declining U.S. gasoline stockpiles, signalling a growing demand.

Figures around the globe

European markets closed higher. London’s FTSE gained 0.43 per cent, Frankfurt added 0.10 per cent, and Paris closed 0.28 per cent higher.

Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.02 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.70 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.26 per cent..

Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.12 per cent higher at 7,733.54.

Ex-dividends

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) is paying 11 cents fully franked

Aust Finance Grp (ASX:AFG) is paying 4 cents fully franked

Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) is paying 1.6017 cents unfranked

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) is paying 1.2 cents fully franked

Atlas Pearls Ltd (ASX:ATP) is paying 1.5 cents 37.33 per cent franked

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) is paying 9.5 cents fully franked

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) is paying 110.0244 cents fully franked

Clearview Wealth Ltd (ASX:CVW) is paying 1.5 cents fully franked

Freightways Group Lt (ASX:FRW) is paying 16.8397 cents unfranked

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) is paying 3.5 cents fully franked

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) is paying 3 cents fully franked

Globe International (ASX:GLB) is paying 9 cents fully franked

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) is paying 1.1 cents unfranked

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) is paying 15 cents 33.33 per cent franked

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) is paying 30 cents 33.33 per cent franked

Helloworld Travl Ltd (ASX:HLO) is paying 5 cents fully franked

Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL) is paying 25 cents 77 per cent franked

Maas Group Holdings (ASX:MGH) is paying 3 cents fully franked

Michael Hill Int (ASX:MHJ) is paying 1.75 cents unfranked

McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) is paying 76 cents fully franked

Monash IVF Group Ltd (ASX:MVF) is paying 2.5 cents fully franked

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) is paying 15 cents fully franked

Nzme Limited (ASX:NZM) is paying 5.6407 cents unfranked

Platinum Asia Ltd (ASX:PAI) is paying 1.5 cents fully franked

Platinum Capital Ltd (ASX:PMC) is paying 3 cents fully franked

Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI) is paying 15.6 cents fully franked

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU) is paying 1.25 cents unfranked

Platinum Asset (ASX:PTM) is paying 6 cents fully franked

Qualitaslimited (ASX:QAL) is paying 2.25 cents fully franked

Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) is paying 392.78 cents fully franked

South32 Limited (ASX:S32) is paying 0.6188 cents fully franked

Schaffer Corp. Ltd. (ASX:SFC) is paying 45 cents fully franked

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) is paying 1.5 cents unfranked

Sky Network (ASX:SKT) is paying 6.5951 cents unfranked

Universal Store (ASX:UNI) is paying 16.5 cents fully franked

Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA) is paying 7.1 cents fully franked

Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) is paying 91.5053 cents fully franked

Dividends payable

Sources: Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics, CoinMarketCap.