March 4, 2024

2024 RIU Explorers Conference Q&A with Andrew Penkethman of Ardea Resources

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

Andrew Penkethman – Managing Director and CEO – Ardea Resources (ASX:ARL) is advancing its flagship 100%-owned Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP). KNP is the largest Nickel–Cobalt resource in Australia and in the top 10 globally, making it of a scale that is incredibly rare and important in the World’s journey to Net Zero. KNP was awarded Major Project Status by the Australian Federal Government, recognising the national and strategic significance of the KNP to the Australian economy and the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

