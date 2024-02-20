FNN Content / Shares

February 20, 2024

Sonic Healthcare lifts dividend despite sharp drop in Covid-related earnings

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) has increased its dividend despite significant declines in earnings during the first half of December, triggered by the easing of the Covid pandemic. The company experienced a substantial decrease in revenue from Covid testing, which plummeted by 90% to $39 million compared to the same period in 2022. EBITDA fell by 20% to $727 million, while net profit dropped by 47% to just over $202 million. Despite these challenges, the company raised its dividend to 43 cents per share, marking a 2.4% increase from the previous half-year.

Revenue saw a modest 5% increase to $4.31 billion, slightly surpassing market estimates. However, directors cautioned that full-year earnings are likely to be towards the lower end of the EBITDA guidance range of $1.7 to $1.8 billion. Sonic Healthcare remains optimistic about its base business revenue, which grew by 6.1% compared to the previous year.

Cost-cutting initiatives are underway, and the company is exploring further acquisition and contract opportunities. CEO Dr. Colin Goldschmidt emphasized that 2024 is a year of transition for Sonic Healthcare, as the effects of the Covid pandemic wane, and the company returns to normal operations. Despite lower earnings due to reduced Covid-related revenue, Sonic Healthcare's base business revenue, excluding Covid services, experienced significant growth, particularly through strategic acquisitions. Organic base business revenue also showed strong growth across various regions, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

ARB Corporation boosts interim dividend

China’s balance of payments: A tale of economic slowdown

Pan-European Stoxx 600 edges up: Temenos soars by 8.8%

Commercial real estate downturn impacts GPT Group

Declining thermal coal returns in Queensland and NSW Hunter Valley confirmed

ASX down 0.18%: S&P 500 declines on PPI report