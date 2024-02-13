ASX closes 2% lower: Investors await UF inflation data

Australian shares experienced a second consecutive decline, driven by CSL's disappointing outlook, while investors awaited US inflation data for insights into potential Federal Reserve interest rate adjustments. Notable movements occurred during the reporting season, particularly in healthcare where CSL's weaker outlook overshadowed profit growth, causing the benchmark to close 0.2 percent lower at 7603.6. Consumer-related stocks rallied on positive sentiment spurred by moderating inflation and the prospect of rate reductions, contrasting with declines in sectors such as small appliances and energy providers like Strike Energy facing operational challenges.

Futures

The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 58 points.

The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 8.5 points.

The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 33 points.

The SPI futures are down 13 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector was Utilities, up 0.71 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Health Care, down 1.64 per cent.

The best-performing large cap was JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH), closing 5.58 per cent higher at $63.96. It was followed by shares in IDP Education (ASX:IEL) and Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM).

The worst-performing large cap was James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX), closing 8.46 per cent lower at $54.19. It was followed by shares in SEEK (ASX:SEK) and Pro Medicus (ASX:PME).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has gained 2.58 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.83 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.30 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2,033.10 an ounce.

Light crude is trading $0.12 higher at US$77.04 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.19 US cents.