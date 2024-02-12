FNN Content / Shares

February 12, 2024

Beach Energy records $721m write-down

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

In the six months to December, Kerry Stokes's 30%-controlled oil and gas producer, Beach Energy (ASX:BPT), faced a substantial setback, taking a $721 million write-down in the value of its Cooper Basin assets. The impairment, totaling $505 million after tax, led to a reported net loss of $345.1 million.

Directors attributed the $721.1 million of impairments to "Cooper Basin producing carrying values and Cooper Basin, SA Otway, and Bonaparte exploration carrying values."

Despite this setback, Beach maintained its interim dividend at 2 cents per share. However, the company experienced a dip in production and revised its full-year production guidance downwards, despite achieving higher sales in the December half.

Production for the six months totaled 8.8 million barrels, reflecting an 11% decrease compared to the same period in 2022. Nevertheless, sales revenue increased by 16% to $954 million, mainly due to the first LNG and condensate gas shipments from the Waitsia field in WA.

The underlying net profit fell to $172.7 million for the six months, a significant decline from the previous period.

Beach adjusted the upper end of its full-year production guidance from 21 million barrels to 20 million barrels.

Notably, Beach Energy is the second company in the Stokes empire to report; Friday saw Boral, controlled by 69%, reporting better-than-expected results. On Tuesday, it's the 40%-controlled Seven West Media, with an expected weak performance, followed by the listed parent, Seven Group Holdings, controlled 57% by the Stokes family, on Wednesday.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

JB Hi-Fi reports lower earnings

Stocks of the Hour: BluGlass, Vection Technologies, Lake Resources

ASX down 0.3%: CSL shares fall

US quarterly earnings rebound strengthens for S&P 500 companies

Aurizon boosts interim dividend amid favourable weather conditions

CAR Group boosts interim dividend by 21%