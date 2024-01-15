FNN Content / Markets

January 15, 2024

ASX down 0.08%: Energy is leading sectors

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

Australian shares are trading lower ahead of Wall Street being closed for Martin Luther King Day.

The S&P/ASX 200 is 0.08 per cent lower at 7,492.30.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 1 point.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Energy, up 1.02 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 0.62 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH), trading 2.9 per cent higher at $59.54. It is followed by shares in Harvey Norman Holdings (ASX:HVN) and Telstra Group (ASX:TLS).

The worst-performing large cap is Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN), trading 3.03 per cent lower at $60.84. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) and IGO (ASX:IGO).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2050.60 an ounce.
Iron ore is 3.4 per cent lower at US$131.20 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.8 per cent fall.
One Australian dollar is buying 66.86 US cents.

