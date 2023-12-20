FNN Content / Shares

December 20, 2023

Orica ends 2023 with a bang: Acquires Canadian company for over half a billion dollars

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Explosives manufacturer Orica (ASX:ORI) concluded its 2023 on a high note with the acquisition of a Canadian company for more than half a billion dollars.

On Wednesday morning, Orica announced its purchase of Terra Insights, a Canadian sensors and data delivery company, for $C505 million ($A559.9 million), as reported to the ASX.

Shareholders can rejoice as Orica intends to finance the transaction using its existing cash and bank facilities, eliminating the need for new capital.

Terra, headquartered in Canada, specializes in innovative sensors and data delivery technology for geotechnical, structural, and geospatial monitoring in the mining and infrastructure sectors. The acquisition is slated for completion in the first half of 2024, coinciding with the final six months of Orica's 2023-24 financial year.

Orica CEO Sanjeev Gandhi stated in the press release that Orica has maintained a business relationship with Terra for nearly a decade.

“Terra is highly complementary to Orica Digital Solutions and our GroundProbe business, enhancing our product offerings and capabilities across the mining and civil infrastructure value chains," he noted.

"This acquisition enables Orica to provide a more comprehensive geotechnical solution to customers, along with a well-established source of recurring software revenue."

“This acquisition strongly aligns with our Digital Solutions strategy and our growth in the mining and infrastructure sectors. We are enthusiastic about the medium to long-term opportunities this will create for Orica,” Mr. Gandhi conveyed in Wednesday’s statement.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

ECB joins Fed in preparing for 2024 rate cut amid falling inflation

ASX up 0.63% at noon as it nears historic peak

Stocks of the Hour: First Lithium, Entyr, Bastion Minerals

Year-end comeback lifts S&P 500 to brink of record highs on Tuesday

Canada confirms all new vehicles sold in 2035 must be electric

Advancements towards Lithium Universe’s lithium carbonate refinery