ResMed successfully defends key patents against NYU’s claims

ResMed (ASX:RMD) announced on Tuesday that the US Patent Trial and Appeals Board has dismissed claims filed by New York University (NYU) related to the company's patents. NYU had alleged patent infringement by ResMed's AutoSet and AutoRamp features in its AirSense 10 AutoSet flow generators, citing seven NYU patents.

In early 2021, NYU filed a patent infringement complaint against ResMed in the United States District Court. ResMed responded by filing petitions with the PTAB, asserting the invalidity of all claims made against them.

ResMed revealed on Monday that the PTAB judges, in rulings issued from December 4 to December 7, 2023, supported their arguments and declared all challenged claims across the seven patents as invalid.

Mick Farrell, ResMed's CEO, stated, "At ResMed, we're committed to providing patients with our leading therapy solutions. Our sustained investment in research and development for over 30 years has culminated in more than 9,500 issued or pending patents and designs." He applauded the PTAB's ruling and pledged to continue defending their innovations to benefit patients' lives.

Michael Rider, ResMed's Global General Counsel and Secretary, echoed this commitment, saying, "We will continue to vigorously defend our innovations. The fact that our intellectual property contributed to this victory is a testament to our investment in research and development, the hard work of our inventors, and the patent protection we pursue to protect our innovation."