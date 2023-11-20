FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

November 20, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: AML3D, Artrya, ABx Group

By Abbey Phillipps

 

AML3D (ASX:AL3) announces an order for a large custom built ARCEMY® metal 3D printing system to be installed at Austal’s USA Advanced Technologies facility in Charlottesville, Virginia. The order, valued at approximately AUD$2.2M, is the second received from AML3D’s value added reseller Philips Corporation since the inception of the reseller arrangement in April 2023. Shares are trading 13.92 per cent higher at 9 cents.

Artrya (ASX:AYA) has entered the US market with a five-year strategic commercial partnership agreement with Northeast Georgia Health Ventures. In response, Artrya CEO Mathew Regan said, “This agreement validates our strategy for entering the US market in heart disease prevention and care currently costing the US system approximately $320 billion per year.” Shares are trading 2.38 per cent higher at 21.5 cents.

ABx Group (ASX:ABX) has completed the first comprehensive block model resource estimation of the Deep Leads-Rubble Mound rare earth resources. The resource estimate exceeds 50 million tonnes at approximately the same grade as previous smaller-scale resource estimates. Shares are trading 7.14 per cent higher at 7.5 cents.
 

