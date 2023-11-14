FNN Content / Markets / Video

November 14, 2023

Afternoon update: ASX trading 0.66% higher, Energy surges over 2%

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 0.66 per cent to reach 6,994.60, driven by robust performances in the energy, mining, gold, and lithium sectors, which benefited from a rebound in commodity prices.

This increase coincided with the continuation of gains in iron ore futures, driven by optimism surrounding China's property market.

Additionally, investors are closely watching forthcoming US inflation data for clues about potential shifts in interest rates.

Futures

The SPI futures are up 50 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Energy, up 2.25 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, down 1.57 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is ALS (ASX:ALQ), trading 7.02 per cent higher at $11.43. It is followed by shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN).

The worst-performing large cap is National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB), trading 3.46 per cent lower at $27.90. It is followed by shares in Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) and Infratil (ASX:IFT).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has gained 0.53 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.20 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.26 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,948.70 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $0.17 higher at US$78.43 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 63.68 US cents.

