FNN Content / Markets / Video

November 13, 2023

Afternoon update: ASX trading 0.3% lower, Utilities is best performer

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.3 per cent lower at 6,955.60.

Futures

The SPI futures are down 17 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Utilities, up 0.63 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.01 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Boral (ASX:BLD), trading 5.01 per cent higher at $4.93. It is followed by shares in Altium (ASX:ALU) and Origin Energy (ASX:ORG).

The worst-performing large cap is TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG), trading 11.28 per cent lower at $4.84. It is followed by shares in ANZ Group Holdings (ASX:ANZ) and Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has gained 0.56 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.33 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has gained 2.05 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,941.30 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $0.71 lower at US$76.46 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 63.56 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Elders shareholders brace for challenging year

Boral’s earnings projection soars by 10%

ASX down 0.22% at noon amidst RBA’s new leadership test

Stocks of the Hour: Infinity Lithium Corp, TG Metals, 4DMedical

ANZ among biggest beneficiaries of rate rises

Tech stocks lead the market higher as Treasury yields stabilise