Stocks of the Hour: True North Copper, Centrex, Eclipse Metals

True North Copper (ASX:TNC) has identified high grade zones of copper and gold mineralisation, which exceed the current updated resource model. In response, True North Copper’s Managing Director, Marty Costello said, “with the return of all assays by the end of November 2023, mine optimisation and metallurgical studies will commence. These studies will assess the possibility of producing a copper-gold concentrate and will be finalised Q1 2024.” Shares are trading 21.43 per cent higher at 17 cents.

Centrex (ASX:CXM) updates the Stage 1.5 Expansion of the Ardmore Phosphate Mine. This will result in Ardmore reaching a production capacity of 625ktpa of beneficiated phosphate concentrate. Shares are trading 10.14 per cent higher at 7.6 cents.

Eclipse Metals (ASX:EPM | FSE: 9EU) announced an update on the scoping phase, progress toward a mining license, and completion of the Social and Environmental Impact Assessment (SIA and EIA). In response, Eclipse Metals Executive Chairman Carl Popal, stated, “the Company is developing its project portfolios consisting of abandoned mines with the potential to not only minimise the mining footprint but further restore the dynamic use of former mining land with potential for REE and critical minerals.” Shares are trading 5.26 per cent higher at 1 cent.