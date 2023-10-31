FNN Content / Markets / Video

October 31, 2023

Afternoon update: ASX up 0.18%: China’s offical manufacturing index falls

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.18 per cent higher at 6,785.30.

Futures

The SPI futures are up 12 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is REITs, up 1.56 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 1.09 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN), trading 3.13 per cent higher at $4.95. It is followed by shares in Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) and Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC).

The worst-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS), trading 3.93 per cent lower at $3.67. It is followed by shares in Allkem (ASX:AKE) and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN).

Asian markets

In October, China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.5 from September's 50.2, signifying a return to contraction, while the non-manufacturing sector, represented by a gauge that decreased from 51.7 to 50.6, exhibited an unexpected easing in its expansion. These results underscore the fragility of China's economy and the potential requirement for further economic support measures.

Japan's Nikkei has lost -0.15 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost -1.15 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has lost -0.32 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2,004.80 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $0.30 higher at US$82.61 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 63.57 US cents.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

ASX up 0.37% at noon following the US markets lead

Stocks of the Hour: Chimeric Therapeutics, Power Minerals, James Bay Minerals

Immutep (ASX:IMM) reports 71.4% response rate for lung cancer therapy

Stocks surge as S&P 500 exits correction zone ahead of pivotal week

ASX closes 0.8% lower to hit its lowest point since October 2022

Analysing the September sales surge