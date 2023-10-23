FNN Content / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

October 23, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, Chimeric Therapeutics, Sayona Mining

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

Immutep (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP) announced that their Efti, a soluble LAG-3 protein, in Combination with KEYTRUDA®, generates excellent overall survival benefit in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. In response, Marc Voigt, Immutep CEO stated, “the strength of the data positions us well as we continue to plan and prepare for our Phase III trial that we expect to launch next year.” Shares are trading 11.82 per cent higher at 30.75 cents.

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) announced positive preliminary phase 1A data for CLTX CAR T in the recurrent brain cancer clinical trial. In response, Jennifer Chow, CEO and Managing Director, stated, “Most exciting to us though, is that despite the advanced nature of the patients studied, CLTX CAR T demonstrated median survival of ~10 months for those that achieved disease control , with two patients demonstrating survival beyond 14 months.” Shares are trading 60.71 per cent higher at 4.5 cents.

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) announced that their latest drilling results include the identification of high-grade lithium mineralisation outside the Mineral Resources estimate (MRE) pit shell model, indicating the potential to expand the existing resource. In response, Sayona’s Interim CEO, James Brown commented: “Moblan is an exciting project and the latest drilling results have only further highlighted its potential to become a major asset for Sayona.” Shares are trading 1.2 per cent lower at 8.2 cents.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

US stocks fall as US 10-year Treasury yields pass 5%

ASX continues to drop amidst Wall Street’s slide

Interest rates back in focus as market awaits key updates on inflation

US bond yields surge past 5% as interest rates fears drive market trends

ASX wine stocks await Chinese tariff update

High stakes as the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks release quarterly figures