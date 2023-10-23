Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, Chimeric Therapeutics, Sayona Mining

Immutep (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP) announced that their Efti, a soluble LAG-3 protein, in Combination with KEYTRUDA®, generates excellent overall survival benefit in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. In response, Marc Voigt, Immutep CEO stated, “the strength of the data positions us well as we continue to plan and prepare for our Phase III trial that we expect to launch next year.” Shares are trading 11.82 per cent higher at 30.75 cents.

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) announced positive preliminary phase 1A data for CLTX CAR T in the recurrent brain cancer clinical trial. In response, Jennifer Chow, CEO and Managing Director, stated, “Most exciting to us though, is that despite the advanced nature of the patients studied, CLTX CAR T demonstrated median survival of ~10 months for those that achieved disease control , with two patients demonstrating survival beyond 14 months.” Shares are trading 60.71 per cent higher at 4.5 cents.

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) announced that their latest drilling results include the identification of high-grade lithium mineralisation outside the Mineral Resources estimate (MRE) pit shell model, indicating the potential to expand the existing resource. In response, Sayona’s Interim CEO, James Brown commented: “Moblan is an exciting project and the latest drilling results have only further highlighted its potential to become a major asset for Sayona.” Shares are trading 1.2 per cent lower at 8.2 cents.