Stocks of the Hour: Terrain Minerals, Superior Resources, Strickland Metals

Terrain Minerals (ASX:TMX) announced that Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralisation has been intersected across the Lort River project area. In-demand permanent magnetic metals of Neodymium (Nd) and Praseodymium (Pr) were encountered during the drill program and run as high as 43% of the Total Rare Earth Oxide grade. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.45 cents.

Superior Resources Limited (ASX:SPQ) has commenced the Phase 2 drilling program at the Company’s flagship Greenvale Project. In response, Superior’s Managing Director, Peter Hwang commented, “We are naturally, very excited to see the rig turning again at Bottletree and we have a program that takes us to the south of last year’s line of holes to target a high priority interpreted central porphyry core.” Shares are trading 10.53 per cent higher at 2.1 cents.

Strickland Metals (ASX:STK) has confirmed large gold target at their Yandal Gold Project. In response,Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bray, said, “ The results of both efforts suggest we have clipped the outer edge of a substantial, concealed gold deposit, which is now eminently suitable for RC and diamond drilling. An RC rig is scheduled to arrive next week and the diamond rig will arrive the following week.” Shares are trading 5.88 per cent higher at 9 cents.

