FNN Content / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

October 19, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Terrain Minerals, Superior Resources, Strickland Metals

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Terrain Minerals (ASX:TMX) announced that Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralisation has been intersected across the Lort River project area. In-demand permanent magnetic metals of Neodymium (Nd) and Praseodymium (Pr) were encountered during the drill program and run as high as 43% of the Total Rare Earth Oxide grade. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.45 cents.

Superior Resources Limited (ASX:SPQ) has commenced the Phase 2 drilling program at the Company’s flagship Greenvale Project. In response, Superior’s Managing Director, Peter Hwang commented, “We are naturally, very excited to see the rig turning again at Bottletree and we have a program that takes us to the south of last year’s line of holes to target a high priority interpreted central porphyry core.” Shares are trading 10.53 per cent higher at 2.1 cents.

Strickland Metals (ASX:STK) has confirmed large gold target at their Yandal Gold Project. In response,Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bray, said, “ The results of both efforts suggest we have clipped the outer edge of a substantial, concealed gold deposit, which is now eminently suitable for RC and diamond drilling. An RC rig is scheduled to arrive next week and the diamond rig will arrive the following week.” Shares are trading 5.88 per cent higher at 9 cents.
 

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

ASX down 1.35% in anticipation of labour market figures

Standard Lithium advances US lithium production project

Tesla’s Q3 results: Mixed signals and market reaction

Netflix surpasses expectations with surge in subscribers

China’s crude steel production hits 8-month low

Gold reaches 11-week high amidst Middle East tensions