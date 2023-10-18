FNN Content / Markets

October 18, 2023

ASX up 0.13% as oil prices surge

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Oil prices surged by up to 1.7% in early Asian trading following a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital, heightening tensions in the Middle East ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit. A summit between Biden and leaders of Jordan, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority was canceled as the US president seeks to prevent further escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The S&P/ASX 200 is currently 0.13 per cent higher at 7,065.40.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 8 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 0.79 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.6 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Allkem (ASX:AKE), trading 1.46 per cent higher at $11.82. It is followed by shares in Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) and Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST).

The worst-performing large cap is Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM), trading 6.47 per cent lower at $25.16. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY) and Infratil (ASX:IFT).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1938.00 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.2 per cent higher at US$120.35 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.8 per cent rise.

One Australian dollar is buying 63.58 US cents.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

LPI jumps 30%

Credit Corp plummets as US business faces impairment

Mount Isa copper mines to close by 2025

BHP guidance unchanged

Stocks of the Hour: Whitehaven Coal, Paradigm Biopharma, Noxopharm, Liontown Resources

ARN Media and Anchorage Capital’s $225m takeover faces regulatory hurdles