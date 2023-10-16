FNN Content / Shares / Video

October 16, 2023

Golden Mile Resources discusses vermiculite-hosted nickel

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

In this conversation, Damon Dorman, the Managing Director at Golden Mile Resources, discusses the discovery of vermiculite in their Quicksilver Nickel project in Western Australia. Vermiculite, typically known for its use in gardening and insulation, is explored for its ability to clean up heavy metals from contaminated water. Damon explains that the vermiculite in their project has absorbed nickel over millions of years, forming hydrate zones in the deposit. The conversation delves into how this discovery can aid in the exploration of nickel deposits and the importance of proper target orientation. The speaker emphasizes the data-driven approach and the promising progress of the project, while acknowledging the need for investor education and patience. Overall, the discussion centers on the potential of vermiculite as a key indicator for nickel exploration and the next steps in their research.

