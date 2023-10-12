Afternoon update: ASX currently up 0.13%, Financials lead, Health Care lags

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.13 per cent higher at 7,097.60.

Futures

The SPI futures are up 8 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Financials, up 1.12 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 4.34 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is SEEK (ASX:SEK), trading 2.86 per cent higher at $23.385. It is followed by shares in James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) and Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG).

The worst-performing large cap is CSL (ASX:CSL), trading 6.23 per cent lower at $238.28. It is followed by shares in ResMed (ASX:RMD) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation (ASX:FPH).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has gained 1.21 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 1.86 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite has gaineD 0.59 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,890.40 an ounce.

Light crude is trading $-0.50 lower at US$82.99 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 64.14 US cents.