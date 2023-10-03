Stocks of the Hour: ECS Botanics, Nimy Resources, Legacy Iron Ore

ECS Botanics (ASX:ECS) has secured a $24 million offtake agreement with MediCann Health for the supply of medicinal cannabis. Commenting on the agreement, ECS Managing Director, Nan-Maree Schoerie said: “ This agreement not only reinforces our dedication to meeting the growing demand for affordable, accessible, and effective medicinal cannabis products but also marks another milestone following our June 2023 agreements, totalling $11.9 million.” Shares are trading 27.27 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.

Nimy Resources (ASX:NIM) announced that massive nickel-copper sulphides have been identified in the first hole at MLEM conductive plates. In responses, Executive Director Luke Hampson said: “The intersections represent proof of concept in our search for massive sulphide mineralisation in an enormous holding covering an 80km strike of greenstone in over 2000km² that has already delivered very deep intersections of low-grade nickel from previous drilling.” Shares are trading 21.05 per cent higher at 23 cents.

Legacy Iron Ore (ASX:LCY) has announced the achievement of a significant milestone at the Mount Celia gold deposit with the Blue Peter pit to go into production. In response, Legacy’s Chief Executive Officer, Rakesh Gupta, said, “The Mount Celia Gold Project will generate cash flow for the Company to fund ongoing exploration and development programs it has planned for its South Laverton Project area.” Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher 1.8 cents.

