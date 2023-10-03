FNN Content / Shares / Video

October 3, 2023

Aurora Energy Metals (ASX:1AE) – Webinar Presentation

By Finance News Network

 

Greg Cochran – Managing Director – Aurora Energy Metals (ASX:1AE) is focused on the exploration and development of its project in Oregon, USA. The project hosts a defined uranium resource and is prospective for lithium. 

