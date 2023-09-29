FNN Content / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

September 29, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Liontown Resources, Blackstone Minerals, Harvest Technology Group

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

A snapshot of the stocks on the move, featuring Liontown Resources, Blackstone Minerals and Harvest Technology Group.

Kathleen Valley Project update

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) announces an update on the estimates of the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project. The project remains on schedule to commence first production of spodumene by mid-2024, the project capital costs to first production are estimated to be A$951 million and the production has been accelerated to 4Mtpa. Shares are trading 1.34 per cent lower at $2.94.

Carbon capture opportunity

Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) has entered into an MOU with Arca to investigate the carbon capture potential at Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam. The MOU will also explore opportunities to utilise Arca’s carbon capture technologies within the Project. Shares are trading 4.17 per cent higher at 13 cents.

R&D funding facility established

Harvest Technology Group (ASX:HTG) has received a $960,045 advance from Radium Capital, providing early-access to funds expected to be received in relation to the Company’s Research and Development tax incentive rebate. The non-dilutive funding facility Harvest to diversify their customer base and move towards the release of their technology products in the coming months. Shares are trading 3.85 per cent higher at 3 cents.

About Abbey Phillipps

View more articles by Abbey Phillipps →

More Related Articles

ASX up 0.26% at noon as US bond yields hit a high not seen since 2009

Gold’s decline amid market panic

Mineral Resources boosts US bond offering to $1.1 billion

Interest rate challenges for US small and mid-sized stocks

Chariot Corporation discusses US lithium mining opportunities and expansion plans

US stocks rise, Traders watch Treasury yields