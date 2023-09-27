Afternoon update: ASX dips 0.29% with all sectors in the red

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.29 per cent lower at 7,018.00.

Futures

The SPI futures are down 17 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is Financials, down 0.14 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 1.01 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is ResMed (ASX:RMD), trading 5.24 per cent higher at $23.09. It is followed by shares in Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA) and Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG).

The worst-performing large cap is Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG), trading 4.05 per cent lower at $5.565. It is followed by shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) and Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost -0.47 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 0.93 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.33 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,918.50 an ounce.

Light crude is trading $0.90 higher at US$91.29 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 63.85 US cents.