Afternoon update: ASX down 0.62%, Health Care leads sectors

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.62 per cent lower at 7,032.70.

Futures

The SPI futures are down 45 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 0.71 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 1.75 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Pro Medicus (ASX:PME), trading 11.7 per cent higher at $79.52. It is followed by shares in Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) and ResMed (ASX:RMD).

The worst-performing large cap is Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), trading 2.83 per cent lower at $3.43. It is followed by shares in Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost 0.91 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.79 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.45 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,932.00 an ounce.

Light crude is trading $0.34 lower at US$89.34 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 64.17 US cents.