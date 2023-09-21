FNN Content / Markets / Video

September 21, 2023

Afternoon update: S&P/ASX 200 down 1.37% as Financials lag, South32 leads large caps

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 1.37 per cent lower at 7,064.90.

Futures

The SPI futures are down 103 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is REITs, down 0.35 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Financials, down 1.95 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is South32 (ASX:S32), trading 1.65 per cent higher at $3.385. It is followed by shares in Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) and Computershare (ASX:CPU).

The worst-performing large cap is Allkem (ASX:AKE), trading 5.08 per cent lower at $11.58. It is followed by shares in IGO (ASX:IGO) and Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost -1.20 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost -1.31 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has lost -0.59 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,948.10 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $-0.01 lower at US$90.28 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 64.08 US cents.

