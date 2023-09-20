FNN Content / Markets / Video

September 20, 2023

Afternoon Update: S&P/ASX 200 falls 0.62% as Energy sector weighs down

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.62 per cent lower at 7,151.80.

Futures

The SPI futures are down 46 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Consumer Staples, up 0.19 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.92 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL), trading 2.95 per cent higher at $42.25. It is followed by shares in Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) and Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG).

The worst-performing large cap is IGO (ASX:IGO), trading 3.22 per cent lower at $12.64. It is followed by shares in IDP Education (ASX:IEL) and Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost -0.55 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost -0.61 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has lost -0.33 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,951.60 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $-0.87 lower at US$90.33 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 64.49 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

