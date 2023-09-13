Stocks of the Hour: Chimeric Therapeutics, Apollo Minerals, Caspin Resources

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) announced the execution of a clinical study agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to support the “ADVENT-AML” Phase 1B study, for patients with newly diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. In response, Jason B Litten, MD, Chief Medical Officer, stated, “By combining CHM 0201 with the current standard of care for AML patients we may be able to significantly enhance the outcomes for these patients.” Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 3.3 cents.

Apollo Minerals (ASX:AON) announced bonanza gold grades at the Salane Gold Project. In response, Managing Director, Neil Inwood, commented: “It is impressive to see multiple rock chips over 100g/t Au in two separate vein systems 2.8km apart and high-grade gold rich veining visible at surface.” Shares are trading 6.45 per cent higher at 3.3 cents.

Caspin Resources (ASX:CPN) announced the highest grade REE mineralisation intersected to date at the Duchess Prospect, Mount Squires. In response, Caspin’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Greg Miles, commented “The greatest attribute is the high proportions of heavy rare earths which are some of the most important critical minerals for future technologies and as a consequence, some of the most valuable.” Shares are trading 2.94 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.

