Stocks of the Hour: Advanced Share Registry, Magnum Mining & Exploration, Ava Risk Group

Advanced Share Registry (ASX:ASW) has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed with Automic under which Automic will acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares. In response, ASW Chairman, Simon Cato, said: “Automic represents a logical, long-term owner for the Advanced Share Registry business, with the expertise, capacity and technology platform to support continued growth for our business.” Shares are trading 32 per cent higher at 16.5 cents.

Magnum Mining & Exploration (ASX:MGU) entered into a non-binding MOU with Anglo American to progress negotiations towards a binding transaction for the offtake of 100% of production from its wholly owned Buena Vista Iron Project in Nevada, USA. The MOU contemplates including all iron ore products including DSO ore and magnetite concentrate of blast furnace or Direct Iron Reduction grade. Shares are trading 5.41 per cent 3.9 cents.

Ava Risk Group (ASX:AVA) advised that it has been awarded a contract, in partnership with Siemens Korea, to protect a critical solar infrastructure project in Qatar. Ava Risk Group CEO, Mal Maginnis commented: “It is also another vote of confidence in what we believe to be the most advanced perimeter intrusion detection technology in the market.” Shares are trading 5.56 per cent higher at 19 cents.