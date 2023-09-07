FNN Content / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

September 7, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Lithium Plus Minerals, Blaze Minerals, Elsight

Lithium Plus Minerals (ASX:LPM) announced an exceptional 127m mineralised pegmatite intersection at the Lei Prospect at their Lithium Project. In response, Executive Chairman, Dr Bin Guo, commented: “It represents one of the largest reported mineralised intersections recorded to date from the Bynoe pegmatite field, with visual inspection showing large spodumene crystals of consistent distribution throughout the core sample.” Shares are trading 46.43 per cent higher at 41 cents.

Blaze Minerals (ASX:BLZ) announced that high grade lithium samples have been returned at the North Spirit Lithium Project. In response, MD Simon Coxhell commented, “the original results from the Ontario Geological Survey completed in 2007 have been confirmed and extended.” Shares are trading 7.69 per cent higher at 1.4 cents.

Elsight (ASX:ELS) has announced that their partner, Airobotics, has received a historic U.S. FAA type certification, paving way for security and data capture innovation for commercial drones. In response, the CEO of Airobotics commented, "After a long profound process done with the FAA and many of our partners, we are thrilled to announce that our OPTIMUS 1-EX drone has met all of the specific airworthiness and noise standards set by the FAA.” Shares are trading 19.35 per cent higher at 37 cents.
 

