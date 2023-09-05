FNN Content / Markets / Video

September 5, 2023

Afternoon update: Aus shares dip 0.38%, IGO leads gainers, Yancoal Australia leads decliners

By Peter Milios

 

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.38 per cent lower at 7,291.30.

Futures

The SPI futures are down 32 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 0.3 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, down 1.19 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is IGO (ASX:IGO), trading 2.07 per cent higher at $14.57. It is followed by shares in Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) and Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA).

The worst-performing large cap is Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL), trading 8.71 per cent lower at $5.03. It is followed by shares in Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) and Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost 0.04 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 1.52 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.02 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,962.80 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $0.37 higher at US$85.92 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 64.59 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.



