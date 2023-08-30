FNN Content / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

August 30, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Arrow Minerals, Tamboran Resources, Dreadnought Resources

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD) secures rights to earn a 100% interest in the Simandou North Iron Project through a staged earn-in. In response, Managing Director, Hugh Bresser comments, “[This] enables us to advance our exploration activities and development plans with security and confidence.” Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.

Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) announced that they have intersected 90-metres of high quality Mid Velkerri B Shale in their Beetaloo Basin asset. In response, Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said: “Initial data supports our view that the deeper areas in the Beetaloo Basin contain some of the thickest and highest quality B Shale intersected to date in the Beetaloo Basin.” Shares are trading flat at 14 cents.

Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE) announced that RC drilling has commenced at the Mangaroon Project, in Western Australia. Drilling is expected to take 1-2 weeks to complete with assay and down hole EM results expected in October 2023. Shares are on trading halt and last traded at 4.1 cents.

About Abbey Phillipps

View more articles by Abbey Phillipps →

More Related Articles

icetana (ASX:ICE) secures Sydney Opera House contract

ASX up 0.87% as US labour market cools

Investing in medical and essential services real estate

How to use M&A and other corporate events as investment opportunities

Is ESG spend by companies good or bad? It depends

Best Buy’s quarterly performance falls short despite positive Wall Street reaction