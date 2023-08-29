FNN Content / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

August 29, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Chimeric Therapeutics, Apollo Minerals, Morella Corporation

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) announced the successful treatment of the third participant, required to complete the fourth and final planned dose escalation cohort, in the CHM 1101 Phase 1A clinical trial, has been completed at City of Hope. In response, Jennifer Chow, CEO and Managing Director commented, “We look forward to providing an update on the safety and efficacy from the trial before the end of the year.” Shares are trading 11.43 per cent higher at 3.9 cents.

Apollo Minerals (ASX:AON) has acquired a high quality European Copper Project, containing the Belgrade Copper Project, in Serbia. In response, Managing Director, Mr Neil Inwood, commented: “Serbia is currently Europe's second-largest copper producer and I am convinced there are world class sedimentary-hosted copper discoveries to be made in the region.” Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 3.6 cents.

Morella Corporation (ASX:1MC) announced that lithium mineralisation has been confirmed from their recent shallow drilling at Carvers Lithium Project at North Big Smoky. In response, Managing Director, James Brown said, “With the groundwork laid by these findings, we are well positioned to embark on further analysis of the deeper brine target at Cavers.” Shares are trading flat at 0.65 cents
 

