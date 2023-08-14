Stocks of the Hour: Talon Energy, MetalsGrove Mining, Arizona Lithium

Talon Energy (ASX:TPD) announced that they will be acquired by Strike Energy (ASX:STX) for A$0.212 per Talon share. Shares are trading 12.86 per cent higher at 19.75 cents.
MetalsGrove Mining (ASX:MGA) has confirmed high-grade Rare Earth Element (REE) carbonatite mineralisation at their Bruce Prospect in NT. In response, MD, Sean Sivasamy said: “These results demonstrate the clear potential for Bruce to host a considerable carbonatite and REE system with the outcropping strike of now extending over 9km.” Shares are trading 40.91 per cent higher at 15.5 cents.
Arizona Lithium (ASX:AZL) announced that their Prairie Project in Canada has been upgraded by 38%, representing the highest-grade Indicated Lithium Brine Resource in Canada. In response, MD Paul Lloyd, commented: “The combination of the Resource upgrade and the upcoming DLE pilot plant operation in November 2023, set the stage for a very exciting second half of the year for the Company.” Shares are trading 5 per cent higher at 2.1 cents.