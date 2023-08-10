Stocks of the Hour: MPower Group, True North Copper, Latin Resources

MPower Group (ASX:MPR) announced that the acquisition accounting for the purchase of the Lakeland Solar & Storage Project has been completed, resulting in a profit of $6.1 million being recognised. In response, CEO Nathan Wise, commented: “An uplift of this magnitude is a testament to the value that MPower can create in a short period of time by leveraging our technical know-how and financial expertise around clean energy projects.” Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 2.4 cents.

True North Copper (ASX:TNC) announced exceptional high-grade copper cobalt-silver mineralisation from the company’s first drillhole. Managing Director, Marty Costello said: “With every drillhole, we are increasing our confidence and expanding the extent of the resource.” Shares are trading 15.91 per cent higher at 25.5 cents.

Latin Resources (ASX:LRS) announced positive DMS test work undertaken on Colina Deposit ore confirms the ability to produce a high-grade, low impurity spodumene concentrate. In response, Vice President of Operations – Americas, Tony Greenaway, commented: “DMS processing is commonly used in the spodumene lithium sector and has been shown to have significant cost saving implication for both capital and operating costs.” Shares are trading 2.78 per cent higher at 37 cents.

