FNN Content / Shares / Video

July 28, 2023

VEEM (ASX:VEE) – Webinar Presentation

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

Mark Miocevich – Managing Director – VEEM (ASX:VEE) is a designer and manufacturer of disruptive, high-technology marine propulsion and stabilisation systems for the global luxury motor yacht, fast ferry, commercial workboat and defence industries.

About Finance News Network

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Gratifii (ASX:GTI) – Webinar Presentation

Veris (ASX:VRS) – Webinar Presentation

Hubify (ASX:HFY) – Webinar Presentation

ASX down 0.8% at noon as Australian retail sales fall

Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, Pointerra, Zeus Resources

Vale SA reports 78.2% earnings slump amid weak demand