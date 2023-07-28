Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, Pointerra, Zeus Resources

First Patient Dosed in Chemotherapy-Free Triple Combination Phase II Trial Targeting Soft Tissue Sarcoma Immutep (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP) announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Chemotherapy-free Combination Phase II Trial Targeting Sarcoma, a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the soft tissues of the body. In response, Immutep CSO, Frédéric Triebe stated, “New information arising from this innovative trial may further broaden the future clinical development of efti and, in the end, bring even greater benefit to patients.” Shares are trading flat at 32 cents.

Pointerra (ASX:3DP) has announced that their existing customer Entergy has selected Pointerra’s US EPC partners for its 10-year, US$15 billion grid resilience CAPEX Program. Pointerra’s AI driven analytics platform will be used to identify and prioritise grid assets requiring remediation or replacement across the term of the Program. Shares are trading 78.95 per cent higher at 17 cents.

Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU) announced that it has intersected multiple thick pegmatites at Alpha and Creek prospects, Mortimer Hills Project. As the orientation of the pegmatites is unknown, the true widths of the pegmatites may be less than these apparent widths. Shares are trading 7.14 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.