July 14, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Neuren Pharmaceuticals, Green Technology Metals, One Click Group

By Finance News Network

 

Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) announced the expansion of its partnership with Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD). Neuren is set to receive US$100 million up-front, plus additional potential milestone payments of up to US$427 million, plus royalties. Shares are trading 16.75 per cent higher at $13.59.

Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1) has announced that their assay results at their Root Bay lithium project have been received and continue to demonstrate the consistency of high-grade mineralisation. CEO Luke Cox stated, “we currently have two drill rigs operating non-stop at Root Bay with the preliminary results continuing to instil confidence in our resource.” Shares are trading 6.47 per cent higher at 74 cents.

One Click Group (ASX:1CG) surpasses 90,000 registered users on its fast-growing fintech platform, a massive increase of around 12% in the last week alone. Managing Director Mark Waller commented, “A substantial amount of work has been put into our marketing strategy and product improvements, which are generating a significant growth in user numbers for the One Click Life Platform.” Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 1.8 cents.
 

