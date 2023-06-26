FNN Content / Shares / Video

June 26, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Metal Hawk, Ragnar Metals, ECS Botanics

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

Metal Hawk (ASX:MHK) has discovered thick, high-grade rare earths at the Fraser South project in WA. Managing Director Will Belbin commented: “With our very large tenement holding positioned directly over these fertile granites, there is ample opportunity to expand and discover new additional broad zones of mineralisation.” Shares are trading 113 per cent higher at 19 cents.

Ragnar Metals (ASX:RAG) has released several announcements this morning. The company has acquired two rare earth and two lithium projects, and has sold its wholly owned subsidiary Ragnar Metals Sweden to BHP Metals for $9.8m. Shares are trading 35 per cent higher at 3 cents.

ECS Botanics (ASX:ECS) has secured two binding offtake agreements worth at least $11.9m to supply medicinal cannabis dried flower. ECS Managing Director, Nan-Maree Schoerie commented, “We view respected companies such as Entoura and Precision, who focus on improving patient access through affordable quality products and education, as ideal partners in supporting the growth of the medicinal cannabis industry in Australia.” Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 3 cents.
