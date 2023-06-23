Fortescue metals enters $8m farm-in and joint venture agreement with Strategic Resources

Australian iron ore giant Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) has secured an $8m farm-in and joint venture deal with ASX minnow Strategic Resources (ASX:SER) over its copper-nickel-gold tenements located in Canobie. These tenements are strategically positioned adjacent to Fortescue’s own assets in the highly prospective Mt Isa province of Queensland.

Under the agreement, Fortescue will invest up to $8m over a period of six years, with an initial commitment of $2.5 million within the first two years. In return for its investment, Fortescue stands to earn up to an 80 percent joint venture interest in the project.

Strategic Resources’ managing director Dr David DeTata expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the potential for iron oxide copper-gold and magmatic nickel mineralization at the Canobie site. With Fortescue’s support, the companies aim to systematically explore and drill multiple targets within the project area.

This collaboration between Fortescue Metals Group and Strategic Resources further solidifies their existing partnership as part of the Myall Creek joint venture in South Australia. The joint venture represents a strategic alignment of resources and expertise to drive exploration and development in key mineral-rich regions of Australia.

The Canobie project presents a significant opportunity for both companies to expand their presence in the Mt Isa province, known for its rich deposits of copper, nickel, and gold. Fortescue’s extensive experience in the mining industry, coupled with Strategic Resources’ exploration success at Canobie, sets the stage for a synergistic collaboration that aims to unlock the full potential of the region.

Fortescue’s foray into copper, nickel, and gold complements its core iron ore operations, diversifying its resource portfolio and mitigating risks associated with fluctuations in iron ore prices. This move aligns with the company’s long-term growth strategy, which focuses on identifying opportunities in commodities that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The farm-in and joint venture agreement with Strategic Resources demonstrates Fortescue’s commitment to strategic investments and partnerships, leveraging its financial strength and technical expertise to explore and develop mineral assets beyond its traditional iron ore domain.

As the collaboration progresses, both companies will undertake rigorous exploration activities, employing advanced technologies and methodologies to identify high-quality mineral deposits. The joint venture aims to maximise the economic potential of the Canobie site and contribute to the ongoing growth and development of Australia’s mining industry.

This partnership marks another significant milestone in Fortescue’s expansion into new mineral frontiers, further solidifying its position as a diversified global resources company.

With its strong financial position and track record of operational excellence, Fortescue Metals Group continues to explore opportunities that drive sustainable value creation and ensure long-term growth in the evolving global commodities market.