The Week that Was: June 12-16, 2023

Wednesday 14 June, 2023

Macquarie Technology Goes to the Market for AI Bankroll

Listed data centre services provider Macquarie Technology is asking big investors for $130 million to help it climb aboard and remain on the AI express.

Business Conditions Continue to Crumble

The NAB’s monthly business survey for May has reaffirmed that activity and conditions are now following business confidence in a gathering slide.

Tuesday Is News Day for Rio Tinto

A busy return from the King’s Holiday weekend for Rio Tinto with three material announcements made to the market on Tuesday.

Narrow Path to Avoid Recession

Central banks continue to prioritise inflation over growth, aiming for a soft landing where the economy avoids a negative hit to growth.

Do Developers Offer the Best Exposure to a Recovering Residential Market?

The recent recovery in domestic residential property prices and the surge in rents has sparked more debate about housing policy in Australia.

Slice of Cold Danish to Go for Domino’s

Something was rotten in the state of Denmark for Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, so the Brisbane-based pizza company has exited the market.

Australia’s Budding Vanadium Industry (video)

Project Director Peter Hedley from Richmond Vanadium Technology discusses the company’s progress and the local vanadium industry.

Thursday 15 June, 2023

To Pause or not to Pause, that is the Question

The sharp fall in US consumer inflation in May means that, barring a last minute brain fade, the Fed will sit on rates this morning.

Goodbye, Cruel QE World

Schroders sees the second half of 2023 as a once in a decade opportunity to be back allocating to fixed income from a cyclical perspective.

Market Smells Blood, Gives CSL a Whack

Shares in pharma giant CSL took a hit yesterday after it revealed a larger than forecast loss from currency movements for its FY2022-23.

Grain Giants Merger in the Hands of the Regulators

The ACCC will play a powerful role in determining the final shape of the proposed merger of global grain giants Bunge and Viterra.

Cobram Estate Olives Having a Bit Each-Way

An apparent paradox was reported to the market yesterday by the listed Cobram Estate Olives with regard to its upcoming 2023 crop numbers.

AI: The only thing certain is that nothing is certain

AI is here and it is very real – GAM’s Mark Hawtin outlines why he believes Chat GPT is “the iPhone moment for Digital 4.0”.

Will AI Transform the Healthcare Industry for Investors?

To transform science fiction into reality, AI applications in the healthcare sector must prove that they can improve business profitability.

Friday 16 June, 2023

A Messy Oeuvre

The best performing sectors on the ASX year to date are simply those with the highest multiples, as AI grabs imaginations and investment flows.

Investing Intelligently Internationally

Q: How would Benjamin Graham, the author of The Intelligent Investor, invest internationally? A: With Quality factors. VanEck’s Arian Neiron explains why.

Local Labour Market Still Refuses to Soften

Twelve times the Reserve Bank has lifted its cash rate to try and quell inflation by slowing demand, and yet the jobs market has refused to buckle.

Inbound Soft Landing, According to the Fed

The Fed now thinks it has managed to guide the US economy onto the firm bit of the runway, instead of an overshoot into a recession.

Chinese Steel Production at 3-Month Low Despite Ore Lift

Chinese crude steel production dipped again in May to a three month low, defying optimism from a solid rise in iron ore imports in the month.

Bourse Discourse: AVG, RFG, EHL

News snippets were released during Thursday’s ASX trading session from three companies at the smaller end of the local industrials sector.