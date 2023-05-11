Stocks of the Hour: PRS, AKE, BRK

Prospech Limited (ASX:PRS) has completed the inspection and sampling of historic drill core from the Korsnäs Project in Finland. Prospech Managing Director Jason Beckton commented: “The recent core logging and sampling have revealed potential zones of REE mineralisation.” Shares are trading 21.21 per cent higher at 4 cents.

Allkem (ASX:AKE) and Livent announce definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals valuing the combined company at US$10.6 billion. Allkem’s CEO, Martín Pérez de Solay, said: “We are bringing together two highly complementary businesses to create a leading global lithium chemicals company.” Shares are trading 15.8 per cent higher at $14.95.

Brookside Energy (ASX:BRK) has delivered the highest rate recorded to date at the Wolf Pack in the US. In response, MD, David Prentice said: “[this project] is capable of delivering the very high rates of return and fast pay backs that make this the most highly sought after area in the basin.” Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.