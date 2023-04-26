Stocks of the Hour: EEL, CHM, MMM

ENRG Elements (ASX:EEL, OTCQB:EELFF) announced a 100% increase in Mineral Resource at Agadez Uranium Project in Niger. In response, Managing Director, Caroline Keats, commented: “This Resource update demonstrates the exciting potential with a drilling program planned to commence in the coming months.” Shares are trading 6.25 per cent higher at 1.7 cents.

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) announced it has received ethics approval for Phase 1B multi site brain cancer trial approved for initiation. In response, Dr Jason Litten, Chief Medical Officer of Chimeric Therapeutics, “The two-part trial design also ensures that we are positioned to move rapidly into the dose expansion cohort upon a positive clinical assessment of the Phase 1 data at the end of 2023.” Shares are trading 5.97 per cent higher at 7.1 cents.

Marley Spoon (ASX:MMM) has announced that they have raised A$52m in equity to the Company by way of new placement shares, subject to shareholder approval, at a price representing a 17% premium to the last close. In addition, the Company has also entered into a Business Combination Agreement (“BCA”) with a Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed SPAC related to its current investor 468 Capital – in a scrip deal that implies a 45 per cent premium to where the CDIs last traded. Shares are trading 13.79 per cent higher at 16.5 cents.