Stocks of the Hour: STM, GBZ, VR1

Sunstone Metals (ASX:STM) announced that their drilling has intersected more visible gold at the Limon target within the Bramaderos project in southern Ecuador. Sunstone Managing Director Malcolm Norris said: “This could have very significant ramifications for the total resource, the overall grade and the upfront development options at Bramaderos.” Shares are trading 18.75 per cent higher at 3.8 cents.

GBM Resources (ASX:GBZ) announced that their Diamond drilling is about to commence at the Mount Margaret Project located in North West Queensland. In response, Managing Director & CEO, Peter Rohner, commented: “Following some recent geophysical work and resulting interpretation, it is good to finally be back drilling at our Mt Margaret Copper-Gold Project after a period of limited drilling activity.” Shares are trading 17.86 per cent higher at 3.3 cents.

Vection Technologies (ASX:VR1) has announced that they have increased their FY23 Total Contract Value (TCV) metric to ~$16 million, a 60% increase to their TCV metric announced on the 31st of January. As a result, the increase in TCV builds up on the growth and scale expected for the second half of fiscal 2023, expecting to generate a revenue guidance of $24 to $26 million. Shares are trading 11.11 per cent higher at 5 cents.