Stocks of the Hour: IMC, WMG, CPM

Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company, Immuron (ASX:IMC) has announced that their global Q3 year-to-date sales have increased by 239% and their Australian Q3 sales have increased by 101% for the 1H of FY23. This growth was attributable to increasing sales in both Passport Health Travel Clinics and distributor sales. Shares are trading 24.29 per cent at 8.7 cents.

Following on from yesterday’s announcement, Western Mines Group (ASX:WMG) has announced aqua regia testwork confirms nickel sulphide association at their Mulga Tank Project in WA. In response, Managing Director Dr Caedmon Marriott said: “This basic comparison testwork prove that it is hosted in potentially recoverable sulphide form.”

Shares are trading 49.21 per cent higher at 47 cents.

Cooper Metals (ASX:CPM) has announced that their IP survey has upgraded the copper and gold prospectivity at their Ardmore Project in Queensland. Adding to the announcement, Managing Director, Ian Warland, commented: “The IP crew is completing two profile lines over the highest chargeability areas and a separate IP survey over a mineralised shear zone in the northern part” of the project. Shares are trading 10.91 per cent higher at 30.5 cents.