Stocks of the Hour: WMG, DTM, SRY

Western Mine Group (ASX:WMG) has confirmed the discovery of an extensive nickel sulphide mineral system throughout the Mulga Tank Ultramafic Complex in WA. In response, Managing Director Dr Caedmon Marriott commented, “The hole validates our geological model of the complex and really demonstrates a significant working nickel sulphide mineral system with huge volumes of mineralised ultramafic magma.” Shares are trading 91.3 per cent higher at 22 cents.

Adding on to the drilling theme, Dart Mining (ASX:DTM) has commenced diamond drilling of LCT pegmatites at the Dorchap Lithium Project in Victoria. Chairman, James Chirnside commented: “We are working closely with our joint venture partner SQM to efficiently progress the drilling of these LCT pegmatite targets.” Shares are trading 27.45 per cent higher at 6.5c.

Story-i (ASX:SRY) has announced that they have expanded into the lucrative gaming sector, as they have signed a Dealer Program Partnership Contract with Micro-Star International. Through the partnership with MSI, Story-i is now an authorised MSI reseller of a wide range of gaming laptops, PCs and accessories. Story-i’s Non-Executive Director, Michael Pixley, said, “As a technology company, we understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve with our market offering and we will continue to cultivate partnerships with other world leading brands.” Shares are trading 37.5 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.