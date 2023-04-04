Stocks of the Hour: LIS, BEZ, MAT

Li-S Energy (ASX:LIS) has achieved a 45% increase in volumetric energy density with their new 20- layer semi-solid state lithium sulphur battery. The new battery is built using a low-flammability electrolyte, which the Company believes makes them safer than traditional sulphur batteries. In response, CEO, Dr. Lee Finniear commented, “This outcome demonstrates the strength of our progress over the last year. In the coming months we look forward to commencing the production of commercial samples for our partner.” Shares are trading 45.1 per cent higher at 37 cents.

Besra Gold (ASX:BEZ) has announced that the ‘Initial Payment’ of US$2m from Quantum Metal Recovery has been received. In the next step, Besra is entitled to a further US$3m ‘Initial Payment’ upon execution of the ‘Facility Agreement’ expected in late April of 2023. Shares are trading 28 per cent higher at 16 cents.

Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) has announced positive lepidolite processing test results from the samples tested in Western Thailand. The results show excellent lithium recoveries at above 95%. In response, Executive Chairman Mr Paul Poli commented: “It is really pleasing to have samples successfully processed using conventional techniques to extract lithium and are capable of producing battery grade lithium carbonate.” Shares are trading 2.5 per cent higher at 4.1 cents.