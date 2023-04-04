FNN Content / Markets / Video

April 4, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: LIS, BEZ, MAT

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

                fnn

 

Li-S Energy (ASX:LIS) has achieved a 45% increase in volumetric energy density with their new 20- layer semi-solid state lithium sulphur battery. The new battery is built using a low-flammability electrolyte, which the Company believes makes them safer than traditional sulphur batteries. In response, CEO, Dr. Lee Finniear commented, “This outcome demonstrates the strength of our progress over the last year. In the coming months we look forward to commencing the production of commercial samples for our partner.” Shares are trading 45.1 per cent higher at 37 cents.

Besra Gold (ASX:BEZ) has announced that the ‘Initial Payment’ of US$2m from Quantum Metal Recovery has been received. In the next step, Besra is entitled to a further US$3m ‘Initial Payment’ upon execution of the ‘Facility Agreement’ expected in late April of 2023. Shares are trading 28 per cent higher at 16 cents.

Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) has announced positive lepidolite processing test results from the samples tested in Western Thailand. The results show excellent lithium recoveries at above 95%. In response, Executive Chairman Mr Paul Poli commented: “It is really pleasing to have samples successfully processed using conventional techniques to extract lithium and are capable of producing battery grade lithium carbonate.” Shares are trading 2.5 per cent higher at 4.1 cents.

About Finance News Network

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

ASX closes 0.18% higher after RBA holds rates

ASX up 0.03% as investors await RBA decision

OPEC oil cut gives Energy sector a big boost

Energy leads ASX 0.63% higher following OPEC production cut

Energy and IT surge: ASX up 0.7% at noon

Stocks of the Hour: ICE, LKE, OLY, EOS