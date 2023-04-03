Stocks of the Hour: ICE, LKE, OLY, EOS

icetana Limited (ASX:ICE) has secured a 600 camera expansion order for its AI video analytics solution from a large shopping mall client in Kuwait, valued at US$138,000 over the first 12 months. icetana CEO Matt Macfarlane commented: “We are always pleased to secure long term expansion contracts with our existing customers, this can only be achieved when our value proposition is strong and measurable.” Shares are flat at 3.4 cents.

Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) announced an independent verification of high-grade lithium carbonate from the Kachi Demonstration Plant. In response, the Company said, “we have been quite confident in the process but are thrilled to have 3rd party validation confirm our ability to produce high purity, environmentally friendly lithium.” Shares are trading 8.99 per cent higher at 48.5 cents.

Continuing on the lithium theme, Olympio Metals (ASX:OLY) announced that it has agreed terms with Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) for Liontown to farm into Olympio’s Mulline and Mulwarrie lithium projects in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Olympio’s Managing Director, Sean Delaney, commented: “Importantly, Olympio retains significant exposure to discovery success with the ability to contribute to funding and remain at 49% once Liontown has completed the Stage 1 farm in.” Shares are trading 77.27 per cent higher at 19.5 cents.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings (ASX:EOS) announces today that it has secured a conditional contract to supply Remote Weapon Systems to Ukraine, valued at up to US$80m (or approximately A$120m). The contract is conditional on demonstration testing over the coming weeks, and subject to other customary terms for military contracts. Shares are trading 34.1 per cent higher at 61 cents.