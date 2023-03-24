The Week that Was: March 20-24, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 20 March, 2023

Magontec’s Record Result and Long-Term Prospects (video)

Magontec Executive Chair / CEO Nicholas Andrews discusses the magnesium industry, drivers of demand, China, supply chains into the US and Europe, and recent financial results.

Beston Global Food Discusses Dairy Sector Opportunities (video)

Beston Global Food CEO Fabrizio Jorge discusses half-year results, the impact of weather on milk supply, lactoferrin pricing, export markets, the recent capital raising, and M&A opportunities.

What the Banking Crisis Means for the Equity Market (video)

Tony Brinker from the Institutional Equity Research team at Select Equities discusses what happened with the Silicon Valley Bank, and implications for Australian investors.

Tuesday 21 March, 2023

ACL Healius Bid Bordering on the Pathological

Even though the Covid testing boom is over, Australian Clinical Labs still wants to create the country’s largest pathology provider by taking over the number one tester, Healius.

Latitude Hacking Leaves Retailers in the Lurch

Major retailers led by JB HiFi and Harvey Norman will have to find new sources of consumer finance after the hacking crisis at Latitude Financial worsened considerably.

Evolution Back on Track with Promising Cowal News

Evolution Mining has bounced back after last week’s Ernest Henry setback with news that its key Cowal mine in central western NSW will be coming on stream earlier than planned.

The Aussie Small Caps Outlook Post Reporting Season (video)

Sam Twidale, PM for the DNR Capital Australian Emerging Companies Fund, gives his insights into where the opportunities lie post the reporting season for the Australian small cap sector.

Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI) Portfolio Update (video)

Centuria Capital Joint CEO John McBain discusses the rising interest rate environment, the company’s recent expansion and acquisition of Primewest, and future M&A opportunities.

Wednesday 22 March, 2023

A-REITs and ESG

VanEck Manager of Investments Alice Shen takes a deep dive on a factor investors may not associate with the listed real estate sector – ESG (environmental, social and governance).

New Hope Doubles Profits as Coal Stays Hot

New Hope Corporation confirmed the coal price boom extended to the end of January this year with a massive surge in interim revenue, earnings and payout to shareholders.

RBA Looks About Ready to Set and Forget for a While

According to the minutes of its March 7 meeting, the Reserve Bank is close to hitting the ‘P for pause’ button on its monetary policy lever after ten rate rises in the past year.

Galileo Shares Go Interstellar on Callisto News

Galileo Mining shares surged nearly 30% Tuesday after it revealed it had found what could be a major extension of its promising Callisto PGE find near Norseman in WA’s goldfields.

Twiggy’s Wyloo Goes with What it Knows

After looking around overseas, Andrew Forrest’s Wyloo Group has returned to Australia to make its first big deal in minerals with a $760m takeover bid for Mincor Resources.

Bye Buy American Pie

GAM’S Global Head of Investments David Dowsett believes investor engagement with non-US assets could come to the fore this year as part of a long-term structural shift.

Aspen Group: Affordable residential and retirement property

Aspen Group Joint CEO John Carter provides an introduction to the company, discussing target market, the rising interest rate environment, portfolio mix and development pipeline.

Chimeric Therapeutics’ Portfolio of Cancer Therapies

Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CHM) CEO and Managing Director Jennifer Chow provides an update on the clinical-stage cell therapy company’s recent therapy trials.

Thursday 23 March, 2023

KMD Brands Climbing Every Mountain

The end of Covid lockdowns and strong market recognition saw KMD Brands’ trio of labels – the original Kathmandu, Oboz and especially RipCurl – power to a record first half performance.

Gold M&A a Bright Spot Amid Volatility

The increasing debt burden, combined with a slow economy and elevated inflation, make for an uncertain outlook that should be supportive of gold prices in 2023 and longer term.

Big Oz Miners Look to Be Off the Hook in Chile

The news has slipped past most investors, but the copper mining interests of BHP, Rio Tinto and South 32 look likely to escape any punitive new taxes from the leftist government of Chile.

Corporate Chatter: LFS, MCR

Here are short updates on a couple of stories from earlier this week – the hacking of Latitude Financial Services and the on-market takeover bid of Mincor by Andrew Forrest’s Wyloo Metals.

Friday 24 March, 2023

Fed Prioritises Inflation Woes over Bank Woes

US investors liked, and then reversed their approval of, the 0.25% rate rise from the Federal Reserve and the reasoning that the health of the economy remains the primary concern.

Small Profit, Even Smaller Payout for Sigma

Sigma Healthcare is paying a tiny half a cent per share final dividend after it slashed debt, boosted revenues and swung back to a small profit for the year to the end of January.

Investment Opportunities from Late-Cycle Surprises

Paul O’Connor, Head of JH’s UK-based Multi-Asset Team, considers recent uncertainty in the US and European banking sectors in the context of a broader late-cycle environment.

Huge Half Year for Soul Patts and Brickworks

Investment company Soul Pattinson had a strong six months to the end of January, lifting profit 38%, and subsidiary Brickworks joined in the fun with a record half-year.

Reporting Season Puts Spotlight on Balance Sheets

Perpetual Asset Management Australia’s Head of Equities Vince Pezzullo offers a top-down overview of how the recent reporting season played out for the local equity market.

Taking Your Portfolio for a ‘Service’

Fears of broader financial sector breakdown look to have abated, but that doesn’t mean the demise of Silicon Valley Bank won’t have serious implications for markets around the world.