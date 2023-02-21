FNN Content / Markets / Video

February 21, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: NCZ, ASO, GTR

There has been an off-market takeover offer to acquire 100% of New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) at a best and final price of A$1.10 cash per share by US-listed, Sibanye-Stillwater. The offer represents around a 43% premium on yesterday’s closing price of $0.77. Shares are trading 42.9 per cent higher at $1.10.

Aston Minerals (ASX:ASO) has announced the delineation of a maiden nickel-cobalt sulphide Mineral Resource Estimate across Boomerang. In response, Managing Director, Dale Ginn, commented, “The Boomerang Resource is now confirmed as one of the world’s biggest nickel-cobalt deposits.” Shares are trading 5.7 per cent higher at 9.3 cents

GTI Energy (ASX:GTR) has announced that they have secured a significant new uranium project in Wyoming. In response, GTI Executive Director Bruce Lane commented, “The project is located in Wyoming’s most prolific production district [and this] has the potential to become a significant asset for GTI as we continue to build and diversify our Wyoming uranium portfolio.” Shares are trading 9.1 per cent at 1.2 cents.

