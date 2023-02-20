Stocks of the Hour: BLG, TMR, KRR

BluGlass (ASX:BLG) has secured their first customer orders for commercial lasers from two customers. In response, BluGlass President Jim Haden said, “Our newly launched GaN lasers were incredibly well received at Photonics West, reaffirming the need for a dedicated provider to address unmet market needs across several verticals.” We also spoke to Mr. Haden regarding the announcement this morning. Keep an eye out on our website for an interview with Jim Haden. Shares are trading 22.2 per cent higher at 6.6 cents.

Tempus Resources (ASX:TMR) has announced more ‘Bonanza’ high-grade gold from their Elizabeth gold project. In response, Tempus Resources, President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented “The final drilling results provide further evidence of the extension of the high-grade gold zone associated with the No. 9 Vein to over 250 metres and the Blue Vein to over 285 metres.” Shares are trading 23.6 per cent higher at 6.8 cents.

King River Resources Ltd (ASX:KRR) announced that it has signed a binding term sheet with ASX listed resources company Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN) by which Tivan will acquire 100% of King River’s Speewah Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project. The total consideration is A$20 million, comprising the issue of 100 million Tivan shares at a deemed issue price of A$0.10 per share, and A$10 million in cash to be paid by way of three staged payments over 12 months. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 1.35 cents.