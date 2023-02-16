Stocks of the Hour: CRR, MAT, GMG

Critical Resources (ASX:CRR) announced that their drilling program has identified a new mineralised zone south of Mavis Lake. In response, Critical Resources’ Managing Director Alex Cheeseman said, “These are further great results from Mavis Lake, identifying a new mineralisation zone has the ability to significantly increase the scale potential of the project, and is extremely encouraging.” Shares are trading 4 per cent higher at 5.2 cents.

Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) announced that strong gold intercepts have continued at Fortitude North Lake Carey Gold Project. In response, Matsa Executive Chairman Mr Paul Poli commented: “The thicker intercepts in the high grade shoots provide substantial volumes of gold not seen in previous drilling and certainly eclipse what we have seen at Fortitude Gold Mine.” Shares are trading 40.5 per cent higher at 5.2 cents.

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) has released its results for the half year ended 31 December 2022. The company achieved an operating profit of $877 million, an impressive 11.5% increase from the first half of FY22, and they increased their operating earnings per security to 46.4 cents, up 10.7% from last year. In response, Group Chief Executive Officer, Greg Goodman said, “Despite the volatility in the global economic environment, we delivered a strong operating performance and financial results, and we expect this to continue into the second half of FY23.” Shares are trading 1.8 per cent lower at $19.43.